Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Down 12.8% in February

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the January 30th total of 9,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 280.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 6,564,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,181. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

