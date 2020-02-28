Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. 941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,859. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras acquired 8,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,182.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $91,315.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,209 shares of company stock worth $112,087.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

