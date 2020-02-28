Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 586,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 742,793 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 682,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 650,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after buying an additional 434,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 630,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 422,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 150,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,807. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

