TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 935,300 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the January 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,517,000 after buying an additional 1,790,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,621,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,890,000 after buying an additional 1,389,851 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after buying an additional 1,183,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 276,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,643,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,524,000 after buying an additional 231,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TCP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. 759,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,761. TC Pipelines has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCP shares. UBS Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.