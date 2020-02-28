TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its position in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,155 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of TCG BDC worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. 849,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,701. The firm has a market cap of $690.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. TCG BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 82.68%.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

