TCW Group Inc. Purchases 14,000 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 102,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

YNDX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. 4,991,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,929. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $20.95 earnings per share. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.