TD Securities Cuts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCW. Cormark dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.24.

Shares of TSE TCW traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,010. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of $224.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

