TD Securities Increases Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$14.50

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Tricon Capital Group alerts:

Shares of TSE TCN traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.33. 899,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,174. Tricon Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$9.51 and a 12-month high of C$12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.73.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.