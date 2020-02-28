TD Securities Trims Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Target Price to C$22.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Transcontinental from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

TSE TCL.A traded down C$0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.22. 719,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,806. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$12.56 and a 12-month high of C$21.55.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.