Teekay (NYSE:TK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Teekay (NYSE:TK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $455.41 million for the quarter.

Teekay stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 2,811,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,005. Teekay has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $323.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Get Teekay alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.