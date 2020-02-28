Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 944,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 30th total of 841,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 702,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of TNK stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $16.55. 1,341,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $25.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

