Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.04.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

