Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on TEF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 6,705,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. Telefonica has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

