Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Sells $9,460,000.00 in Stock

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Charif Souki sold 2,000,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $9,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,965,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $3,642,072.98.

NASDAQ TELL traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,290,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. Tellurian Inc has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 527.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tellurian by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,075 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

