Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Telstra earned a coverage optimism score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLSYY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS TLSYY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.03. 90,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

