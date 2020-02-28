TELUS Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

NYSE:TU opened at $37.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TELUS has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

