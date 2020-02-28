TENA Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One TENA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a total market cap of $119,806.00 and $3,526.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TENA has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.02515733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00215405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.