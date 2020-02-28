Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE TS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 543,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,404. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.18. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $11,320,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

