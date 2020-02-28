Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

THC opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after acquiring an additional 988,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 195,206 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,476,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 391,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.