Terra Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GDAC, Coinone and Upbit. Terra has a market capitalization of $62.86 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.02486167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00218672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00130009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.