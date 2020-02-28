Terracoin Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $834,200.00 and $283.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,637.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.26 or 0.03597336 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00775935 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.