Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,670,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 349.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 282,687 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 196,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 106,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.73. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

