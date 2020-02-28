Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950,093 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.22% of Terreno Realty worth $153,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

