TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $259.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.98 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%.

Shares of TTI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.83. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

TTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

