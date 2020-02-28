Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Tetragon Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TFG stock traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 11.63 ($0.15). The company had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.30. Tetragon Financial Group has a 1-year low of GBX 12.15 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 23.69 ($0.31).

