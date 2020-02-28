Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Short Interest Down 12.7% in February

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,020,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 30th total of 19,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $113.79. 4,510,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 467,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,443,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Texas Instruments by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

