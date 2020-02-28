Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Down 13.2% in February

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,074,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

