Thar Token Trading Down 34.3% Over Last Week (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Thar Token has a market cap of $32,995.00 and $24.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thar Token has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thar Token alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003769 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000137 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,247 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.