The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of The Ensign Group worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $255,949. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,015. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

