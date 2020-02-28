The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,323,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,622,000 shares during the period. The Western Union makes up 8.5% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.46% of The Western Union worth $276,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,238,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,175,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WU traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $21.95. 116,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,680,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

