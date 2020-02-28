THEKEY Market Capitalization Achieves $1.88 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $29,458.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and LBank. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,760,972,902 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Coinrail, LBank, LATOKEN, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

