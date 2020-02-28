Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) Senior Officer Purchases C$15,450.00 in Stock

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) Senior Officer Christian Marsolais bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.09 per share, with a total value of C$15,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,227.73.

Shares of TSE TH traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.12. The company had a trading volume of 168,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,846. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.48. The stock has a market cap of $275.49 million and a P/E ratio of -35.06. Theratechnologies Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.84 and a 1 year high of C$9.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on TH. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.44.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

