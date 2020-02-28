Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after buying an additional 97,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $297.08 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.76. The company has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.