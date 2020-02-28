Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.52 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007955 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000503 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

