THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. THETA has a market cap of $106.64 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THETA has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, Hotbit, Upbit and WazirX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00515451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $586.79 or 0.06734248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00066077 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030382 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005485 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, Coinbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit, Huobi, Gate.io, WazirX, Binance, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

