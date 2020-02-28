Thingschain (TIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $20,568.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a total market cap of $20,568.00 and approximately $9,604.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041334 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000804 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,684.19 or 1.00572301 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000936 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00066801 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000448 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

