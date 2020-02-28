Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE TPRE traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 974,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $895.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.05. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

