THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $14.46 million and approximately $763,882.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001207 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.06 or 0.02537772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00212589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00126355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,765,867 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

