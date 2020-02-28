Thunder Token (TT) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea and Upbit. Thunder Token has a market cap of $23.28 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00053978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00525807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $578.53 or 0.06717737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00065642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029635 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

