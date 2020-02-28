ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Barclays

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.43 ($14.45).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

TKA stock opened at €8.75 ($10.17) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.85. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.