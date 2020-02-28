Time New Bank (TNB) Price Down 20% Over Last Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Huobi, Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $500,205.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.02486167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00218672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00130009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bibox, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, DragonEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, C2CX, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

