Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Kevin Wills Purchases 20,000 Shares

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Kevin Wills acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,436.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tivity Health stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 1,596,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. Tivity Health Inc has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $582.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 39.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

