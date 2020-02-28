TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC (LON:PBLT) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC (LON:PBLT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PBLT remained flat at $GBX 103.50 ($1.36) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510. TOC Property Backed Lending Trust has a one year low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 107 ($1.41). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Company Profile

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invest in financial assets comprising loans and joint venture equity contracts. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

