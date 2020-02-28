Tokenomy Reaches Market Cap of $6.11 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $41,477.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Indodax, IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokenomy Token Trading

Tokenomy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

