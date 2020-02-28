TokenPay Hits One Day Volume of $57,326.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Liquid and TOPBTC. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $846,412.00 and $57,326.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00041548 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00070878 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000811 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,826.01 or 1.01385695 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000931 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00064009 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,932,168 coins and its circulating supply is 16,728,298 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

