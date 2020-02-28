TOKPIE (TKP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $228.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $48,025.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000214 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 415.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,737,636 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.