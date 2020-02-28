TOKYO (TOKC) Trading 35.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One TOKYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKYO has a market cap of $71,273.00 and $49.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOKYO has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029615 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007098 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004124 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000689 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About TOKYO

TOKYO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

