Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Increases Dividend to $3.00 Per Share

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) declared a — dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09.

Shares of TR stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.08. 193,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,851. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

