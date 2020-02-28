TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) PT Set at C$5.50 by Raymond James

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) has been assigned a C$5.50 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TORC Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.38.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TORC Oil and Gas stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.27. 2,759,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,798. The stock has a market cap of $724.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. TORC Oil and Gas has a one year low of C$2.98 and a one year high of C$5.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.86.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.