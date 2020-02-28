Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the January 30th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,139. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

TRCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

